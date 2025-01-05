The main challenge across all industries today is decarbonisation, and shipping is no exception.

In my opinion, the key question is how shipping players and stakeholders can balance environmental responsibility with economic competitiveness. We are in a global phase of experimentation, and no single option has emerged as the definitive answer.

Methanol and ammonia, for instance, have emerged as alternative fuels, but economics and lack of availability at scale have led many to return to more pragmatic solutions, such as LNG fuel.