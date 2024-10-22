As shipping faces pressure to cut its greenhouse gas emissions, about half of the newbuilding orderbook is being built to run on alternative fuels.

But at the TradeWinds Shipowners Forum Tokyo, editor-in-chief Julian Bray pointed out that this means half of world’s new ships will still be powered by fuel oil.

In this week’s Green Seas podcast, we hear his discussion on the stage with shipping leaders about the path ahead for lower-carbon fuels.

His guests are Michihiko “Mike” Nakano of e5 Lab and Asahi Tanker; Flex LNG and Avance Gas chief executive Oystein Kalleklev; Andrew Hoare, head of Fortescue Marine Systems and green shipping at Fortescue; and Mitsui OSK Lines executive officer Hiroyoshi Kubo.

