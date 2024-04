Corio Generation is looking to use the Port of Acu for its offshore wind projects in Brazil.

The Macquarie Asset Management-backed developer has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with domestic port developer Prumo to explore using the port, north of Rio de Janeiro.

Corio is aiming to develop five projects totalling up to 6 GW, which are expected to be among Brazil’s first wave of offshore wind farms.