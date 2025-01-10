Mitsui OSK Lines has joined the Portugal-Netherlands-Germany green fuels corridor, the company announced Thursday.

“As a shipping logistics partner, MOL will play a key role in enabling the transportation of green fuels and CO2, while promoting the use of zero-emission ships to decarbonise the maritime transport sector,” the Japanese shipping giant said in its statement.

MOL said it would also provide its expertise into the logistics and operational requirements for green fuels, which would benefit other potential green corridors in future.