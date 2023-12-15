The COP28 climate conference has concluded with a new global goal: “transitioning away” from fossil fuels.

It is an outcome that was disappointing for those calling for the agreement to include a phase-out, but for others, it was historic for even oil-producing nations to sign up to the commitment.

Transitioning away from fossil fuels is already a goal that shipping has already been grappling with, as the International Maritime Organization targets zet zero greenhouse gas emissions by around 2050. In today’s episode, industry stakeholders speak at the climate gathering to discuss the challenges of reaching net zero.

We hear from Hoegh Autoliners chief executive Andreas Enger; Lynn Loo, chief executive of the Global Centre for Maritime Decarbonisation; MISC chief executive Rajalingam Subramaniam of MISC; the International Transport Workers Federation secretary general Steve Cotton; Ingrid Irigoyen, chief executive of the Zero Emission Maritime Buyers Alliance; and Christine Peterson, the City of Los Angeles’ director of international trade and investment.

