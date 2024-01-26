TradeWinds technology editor Craig Eason hosts the latest episode of the Green Seas podcast as he explores the debate over LNG’s status in European Union regulations.

Environmental lobby groups hope a legal challenge of the EU sustainability taxonomy will overturn its decision to enable LNG to be labelled as sustainable, while opponents point to the climbing list of regulations that could have just as much impact.

Craig talks to Carly Hicks, legal director at Opportunity Green, and Oystein Kalleklev, chief executive of shipowner Flex LNG.

Also this week, TradeWinds’ Eric Priante Martin gets the details from CargoMetrics chief Jeff Scully on how Red Sea diversions are boosting emissions for large container ships.

