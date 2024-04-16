Singapore says more companies have joined its Singapore to Rotterdam green and digital shipping corridor (GDSC) initiative.

There are now 26 companies and organisation in this partnership, with Haapag Lloyd now joining alongside CMA CGM, Maersk, MSC and Ocean Network Express, Singapore's Maritime and Port Authority (MPA) said during Singapore Maritime Week.

The Singapore based A*Stars Centre for Maritime Digitalisation is also working in the consortium to help develop computer modelling, simulation and artificial intelligence tools for the corridor ecosystem.