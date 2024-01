Industry group Women in Green Shipping or WiGs as it is becoming widely and affectionately known is gearing up to grow its presence and offer a forum for those working in the maritime sector with a focus on decarbonisation

In a kick-off meeting in London this month, hosted by the Society of Gas as a Marine Fuel (SGMF) — the original founder of the group, WiGS members outlined their targets for 2024 and objectives for the refocused organisation.