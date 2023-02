Frontline boss Lars Barstad believes bumper fourth-quarter earnings could be just the start for the tanker market.

John Fredriksen’s Oslo-listed tanker company posted its highest quarterly profit since 2008 on Tuesday, with rates climbing even higher for aframaxes/LRs and suezmaxes since then.

Net earnings hit $240m from $20m a year ago, while revenue grew from $213m to $530m.

The profit for the year stood at $473m.