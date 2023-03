Overseas Shipholding Group (OSG), a US-flag tanker player, has returned to profit and is optimistic about further upside for its shareholders and balance sheet.

“The business environment for OSG has shifted away from the defensive posture that has characterised much of the past three years,” chief executive Sam Norton said in an earnings release on Thursday.

The Tampa-based owner and operator of 21 tankers reported net income of $10.1m