Iran’s military-backed seizure of a VLCC was rubber-stamped by “deranged officials” in a case that flagrantly flaunted international maritime rules, according to a lawyer for the owners.

Iranian troops seized the 309,000-dwt Niovi (built 2005) in May 2023 and have held it since then over an apparent long-running cargo dispute, according to court papers.

Details of the efforts to free the ship emerged in legal documents after the Piraeus, Greece-based Niovi owner Grand Financing Co and ship manager Smart Tankers sued insurers that refused to pay out on their $43.75m