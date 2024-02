The stars are aligning for Klaveness Combination Carriers (KCC) as product tanker markets boom and bulker rates look set to improve, analysts believe.

The Oslo-listed owner of vessels that can carry both wet and dry cargoes is coming off the back of a record 2023.

And Fearnley Securities analysts Oystein Vaagen and Fredrik Dybwad said earnings will be further boosted by a positive outlook for bulker rates this year, with clean tanker markets already at extraordinarily strong levels.