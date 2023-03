Cyprus’s two highest-profile shipowners expressed concern over the impact of great-power wars and friction on shipping.

And they voiced hopes for a quick ceasefire in Ukraine.

“The world seems to be divided in two,” Andreas Hadjiyannis, the president of the Cyprus Union of Shipowners (CUS), told the Capital Link Cyprus Shipping Forum in Limassol on Tuesday.

“We’re already talking about de-globalisation. … That’s frightening in shipping.”