Altera Shuttle Tankers (AST) has engaged banks for a bond issue of $100m-$150m as it posted a fourth-quarter loss.

The UK-based subsidiary of US group Altera Infrastructure is considering a four-year senior unsecured bond.

It has mandated Arctic Securities, Danske Bank, DNB Markets, Nordea and SEB as joint bookrunners and Credit Agricole as co-manager to arrange bond investor meetings starting on 23 February.