US oil major Chevron is tapping the expertise of Greece’s Angelicoussis Group to study how ammonia can be carried on tankers.

The Chevron Shipping Company subsidiary and Angelicoussis’ energy transition division Green Ships will examine the fuel as part of the hydrogen supply chain.

This will cover an evaluation of the ammonia transport market, existing infrastructure, safety aspects, potential next-generation vessel requirements and a preliminary system to move ammonia between the US Gulf and Europe.

“Future opportunities will focus on additional global markets,” the companies said.

Chevron views ammonia as an important hydrogen carrier.

“Angelicoussis Group and Chevron aim to advance ammonia’s technical and commercial feasibility at scale, particularly as an export for petrochemicals, power, and mobility markets,” the companies added.

Chevron and the Maria Angelicoussis-led shipowner have a long-standing relationship dating back to 2000.

Since then, the partnership has grown from conventional vessels to include multiple LNG carriers, as well as joint work on energy transition initiatives.

Chief executive Angelicoussis said: “Through collaborating with Chevron Shipping Company on this study, we aim to make a meaningful contribution to prepare our industries for the transition towards lower carbon operations."

Challenges ahead

“Combining our many years of experience in seaborne transport of liquid and gaseous energy sources with Chevron’s vast experience in the energy business provides a solid basis for this endeavour,” she added.

The Greek owner’s energy transition director Stelios Troulis said ammonia has potential as a hydrogen carrier and is considered one of the alternative fuel options to decarbonise shipping.

“We believe this study will contribute towards identifying the technical, operational and commercial challenges of carrying ammonia at scale and using it as a fuel in a safe and sustainable way,” he added.

“Global value chain solutions are critical for growing the hydrogen market, and we believe shipping will play a crucial role,” said Austin Knight, vice president of hydrogen at Chevron New Energies.

“Chevron is leveraging its international functional marine expertise and collaborating with the Angelicoussis Group to pursue the delivery of lower carbon proof points to the market,” he added.

In November, Angelicoussis Group said it was plotting a new bulker design that will produce hydrogen fuel on board.

The shipowner’s dry bulk unit, Maran Dry Management, is teaming up with Italian class society Rina and Chinese designer SDARI for the 208,000-dwt LNG and hydrogen-powered newcastlemax.

The project will be based on a propulsion arrangement that reduces the running machinery at sea and combines the main fuel, LNG, with steam to produce hydrogen and carbon dioxide on demand.

The companies are already working on a design for an MR tanker using the same idea.