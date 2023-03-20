An Angelicoussis Group-owned VLCC has become the largest vessel to grace the UK’s River Humber breaking a near 20-year record once held by a tanker belonging to the Onassis Group.

The 318,000-dwt Maran Lupus (built 2009) became the first VLCC to arrive at the Port of Immingham since 2003, according to Associated British Ports.

The master of Maran Lupus was presented with a port plaque by Paul Bristowe, head of marine at ABP Humber, the Greek shipowner said in a post on LinkedIn.

She narrowly broke a record that has stood for almost 20 years, eclipsing the 332m by 58m VLCC Olympic Legacy, that made the same call in September 2003.

Five tugs provided by Svitzer plus Humber marine pilots Ian Cousins and Jason Melles-Sawyers maneuvered the Maran Lupus on to the terminal’s number one berth.

Simon Bird, director of the Humber ports said: “We have made history bringing the largest vessel the Humber has ever seen.

“It is testament to the tremendous skill of everyone in ABP’s Marine Department as well as the fantastic facilities we have in the Humber Ports that we can support vessels of this kind which play a vital role in supporting the national infrastructure,” he added.

The Greek-flagged crude tanker is reported to have arrived in the UK from Wilhelmshaven in Germany, having completed what was an eight-day voyage earlier this month.

Her cargo is being refined at the Prax Lindsey Oil Refinery at North Killingholme, according to local media reports.

It remains to be seen if it will become a regular call, with the refinery said to have been revitalised under new ownership.

The Prax Group acquired the refinery from France’s Total in March 2021 and has invested in its own marine capabilities including two small product tankers.