Arcadia Shipmanagement, a low-profile tanker company led by brothers Panagiotis and George Angelopoulos, has sold its fourth ageing ship in about a year.

The move to offload its oldest vessel, the 159,100-dwt Aegean Angel (built 2004) is part of a fleet renewal campaign in which the company has also ordered six newbuildings in the same sectors it has always been active in — suezmaxes and aframaxes.