The Asian tanker markets are having a big impact in the growth of Copenhagen-based Maersk Tankers.

Senior executives at the company recently revealed that around 40% of the ships under its management are trading in the Asia Pacific region and managed by its Singapore office.

Of the approximately 150 vessels managed by Maersk Tankers, 136 of between 10,000-dwt and 120,000-dwt are deployed in four pools based on size and segment.