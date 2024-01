Saudi Arabian state shipping giant Bahri has struck a deal to charter in new methanol-fuelled tankers over the long-term.

The company’s Bahri Chemicals division will operate the 50,000-dwt MRs owned by Swiss methanol producer Proman for five years.

The Stena Provident and Stena Progressive are the final two in a series of six initial ships ordered by Proman and Sweden’s Stena at Guangzhou Shipyard International.