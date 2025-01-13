Dhaka-based Bangladesh Shipping Corp (BSC) is recycling two crude oil shuttle tankers that were involved in deadly fires last year.

The 14,500-dwt sister ships Banglar Jyoti and Banglar Shourabh (both built 1987) were sold on an as-is basis in Chattogram by the state-owned shipowner via a tender auction process that closed on 5 January.

The pair will be recycled in Chattogram, the same port they have served throughout their careers, lightering crude oil from large tankers anchored in the outer anchorage and transporting it to jetties belonging to refineries.