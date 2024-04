Sanctioned Turkish operator Beks Ship Management has continued hauling Russian oil with two-thirds of its tanker fleet under a new flag after the UK targeted the company with sanctions, shipping and registration data shows.

Seventeen Beks-operated tankers have shifted from the Marshall Islands to the Guinea-Bissau, Panama and Barbados registries since Britain targeted one of the company’s units on 22 February, marking the second anniversary of the invasion of Ukraine.