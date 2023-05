Nasdaq-listed Toro Corp is banking a colossal profit from the disposal of two elderly tankers bought in 2021.

The Cyprus-based owner said the 115,300-dwt aframaxes Wonder Bellatrix (built 2006) and Wonder Polaris (built 2005) are leaving the fleet for a combined $71.5m in a deal first reported by TradeWinds.

The net gain is expected to be $42.9m, the Limassol owner added.

The Wonder Polaris has fetched $34.5m