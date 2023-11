Shippers are scrambling to secure tankers to carry oil cargoes ahead of any regional escalation of the Israel-Hamas war, Euronav said on Thursday.

The Belgian owner noted that rates for crude vessels had started to climb again since last week.

“Both suezmax as well as VLCCs are enjoying a strong rally as charterers rush to secure supply ahead of any widening Middle East Gulf conflict,” the company added in its third quarter report.