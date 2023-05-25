An increasing number of ageing tankers are discharging oil in China, in a sign of the growing influence of the Russian trade, data analyst Vortexa says.

The changing demographic of the tanker fleet has raised safety concerns, with detentions of oil and chemical tankers across Asia reaching their highest level for more than two years, according to analysts and reports.

Vortexa identified an increasing number of aframax and suezmax tankers older than 10 years that have discharged in China since the February 2022 invasion of Ukraine.