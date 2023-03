Clarksons Securities is tipping the “eagerly anticipated” initial public offering (IPO) of Stolt Tankers to take place in the second half of this year.

The spin-off of Oslo-listed Stolt-Nielsen’s chemical tanker fleet has been in the works since 2017.

But now there is serious momentum towards a deal, with analysts believing the final steps are now being taken.

“We believe it is likely to take place in the second half of 2023,” said Frode Morkedal and Even Kolsgaard.