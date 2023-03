Independent shareholder proxy advisor Glass Lewis & Co has come out in favour of Euronav’s director nominations ahead of a crucial vote this month.

It is the second such company to oppose major shareholder CMB’s bid to oust all five members of the supervisory board in a dispute over future strategy.

Glass Lewis said: “It is worth emphasising CMB’s materials continue to remain very light on detail, with no substantive, analytically critical operational, financial or governance commentary.”