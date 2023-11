Ambitious Croatian owner Tankerska Plovidba is set to launch a takeover offer for compatriot bulker player Atlantska Plovidba.

A combination of the two Zagreb-listed groups would see a unified fleet of 33 tankers, bulkers and ferries.

Tankerska’s law firm Mamic, Peric, Reberski, Rimac said in a statement that the shipping company is aiming to buy the 60.9%