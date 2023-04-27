Tankers International’s new chief executive Charlie Grey oozes energy and enthusiasm, both for the tanker industry and life.

He spoke to TradeWinds fresh from a trip to South Korea and Japan where he admitted to a 6am start “to get as much Tokyo as possible”. This involved a stop at the capital’s famed tuna auction before heading back for business meetings.

Grey describes himself as “very positive”, “sociable” and “curious” with a “strong work ethic” and someone who “can’t sit still”.

“Stumbling into shipping” — his words — after early work in the restaurant trade which nearly launched him into the food industry and a business studies course, Grey started as a buyer for shipowner Overseas Shipholding Group.

Working in Newcastle in the UK, he moved into operations, pestered his managers for, and got a posting to New York where he seized the chance to hit the chartering desk. Here he revelled in working 12-hour days. “It was so exciting,” he recalled.

Ordered back to London after the 2008 market crash, he became head of crude trading in Europe, which was where he encountered former TI chief executive Jonathan Lee before a move to Navig8.

Article continues below the advert

Grey is full of praise for Lee, describing it as a “luxury” to have two years learning from the well-known tanker figure during his transition to CEO.

Three months of gardening leave in 2021 coincided with Covid lockdowns and Grey plunged in helping cook and deliver meals for families in need for a charity organisation Dinner is Served.

He also squeezed in kitchen shifts with some of London’s well-known chefs.

Cooking is a passion along with an addiction to buying recipe books.

Grey loves the international side of the shipping industry. “Getting to know people and their cultures — that still excites me.”

A compulsion to “give back” has seen him join the newly formed London committee for charity Mercy Ships.

A keen cyclist, Grey has an upcoming trip to tackle some famous French climbs on the horizon. But with three kids and in charge of the cooking at home it is back to early starts for the required training.

Favourite dish to cook? Probably a classic curry, he said.

Any plans to go on TV’s MasterChef? “No I think I need to focus more on the Vs [VLCCs],” he laughed.