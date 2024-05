Brazilian energy giant Petrobras has loaded ship fuel onto one of its crude tankers to take advantage of low prices in Asia.

Reuters cited ship tracking data as showing the 157,000-dwt Milton Santos (built 2017), owned by the company’s shipping division, Transpetro, loaded very low-sulphur oil bunkers at Reliance’s Sikka terminal after a month’s delay.

This is its first such shipment in more than a year against a backdrop of volatile rates for product tankers.