Backed by robust profitability, product tanker player d’Amico International Shipping (DIS) announced its third dividend payment to shareholders in 11 months, on the back of record profitability last year.

The Milan-listed company posted on Thursday a net income of $192.2m for 2023, up 42% from the previous year.

Professing unwavering confidence “in the enduring positive fundamentals of the product tanker industry”, company chief executive officer Paolo d’Amico announced a $30m gross dividend payment to shareholders.