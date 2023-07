Italian tanker owner d’Amico International Shipping (DIS) has taken the first steps in a potential €45m ($48.5m) stock repurchase drive.

The MR carrier specialist said that between 26 June and 30 June it had bought back 101,000 of its own shares, representing less than 0.1% of the equity, for a total of €346,600 ($377,700).

The average price was €3.4318 each.

DIS now holds 2m of its own shares, or 1.62%