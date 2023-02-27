Euronav is unclear on John Fredriksen’s intentions ahead of the next month’s special shareholder meeting to plot the future of the company.

But chief executive Hugo De Stoop said he believes the Norwegian-born billionaire would agree with the company’s vision of staying a pure-play tanker owner over plans from Compagnie Maritime Belge (CMB) to diversify and push into decarbonisation.

“Every time he's been active somewhere, he's setting up a public company because I believe he understands very well the value of being a pure player compared to the value of being a conglomerate,” De Stoop said of Fredriksen during a press conference on Monday.