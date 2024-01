More than 250 tankers with an average age of 21 years were involved in hauling record sanctioned volumes of Iranian crude in 2023, according to a report by data analyst Vortexa.

VLCCs accounted for half of that number, with Chinese operators dominating the trade, said senior oil risk analyst Armen Azizian.

Among them were 84 tankers that later loaded Russian oil — including some that flipped back again to Iranian business.