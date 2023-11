Odfjell is not expecting the upcoming glut of dry-dockings to spill over into the new year.

The Oslo-listed chemical tanker owner said it expects its fourth-quarter earnings to largely be in line with what was seen in the third quarter, in part because there will be fewer available commercial days in the last three months of 2023.

But chief executive Harald Fotland said on the earnings call that the chances of dry-docking delays are minimal.