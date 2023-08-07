Eastern Pacific Shipping’s relentless pursuit of newbuildings continues.
The Idan Ofer-controlled company is estimated to have ordered over 120 newbuildings since 2018, and has added six more new ships to its huge orderbook.
The company has spent out $534m ordering two crude tankers and four large car carrier newbuildings
