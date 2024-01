Steel-hungry Eastern Pacific Shipping is said to have added three more dual-fuel newbuildings with early delivery dates to its orderbook.

The Singapore company, which has more than 70 newbuildings worth $5.5bn on order, has booked one suezmax tanker and two 7,000-ceu pure car/truck carriers in China.

Shipping players following Eastern Pacific’s newbuilding activities said the vessels would be able to run on LNG or conventional fuel.