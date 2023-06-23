Tankers will be barred from European Union ports if they fail to give 48 hours warning of ship-to-ship transfers within 370 km of the shores of member states, details of the latest sanctions package revealed on Friday.

Details of the 27-nation bloc’s 11th package targeting Moscow said that tankers carrying Russian oil that conducted STS transfers or turned off their AIS navigation systems would also be barred.

The practical impact of the measures appeared to be limited with an EU ban on Russian oil imports already in place.