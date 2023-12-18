The European Union has brought in new measures aimed at tightening controls on the sale of second-hand tankers that could end up in shadow fleets.

The EU Council announced its 12th round of sanctions targeting Russia that included an attempt to tighten oil price cap compliance and a new import ban on liquified petroleum gas (LPG).

The measures demand more details for attestation documents secured by shipping companies from oil traders to show that their cargos are priced beneath the cap set for $60 a barrel for crude and $100 and $45 for other refined products.