While international investors may have been struggling to place Euronav following its transformation from tanker giant and takeover target to future-focused shipping company, the Saverys family has secured an unexpected success in its native Belgium.

The now diversified giant and self-styled “only investable green shipping platform” will be promoted to the prestigious BEL 20 index of the country’s 20 biggest listed companies on the Euronext exchange from 18 March.