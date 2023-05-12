Hugo De Stoop is “very happy” with Euronav’s deal to help the United Nations offload oil from the deteriorating tanker Safer off Yemen.

But the chief executive told a conference call he was surprised that his company was the only one prepared to become involved.

Euronav sold its 307,300-dwt VLCC Nautica (built 2008) to the UN this year for $55m.

The Belgian company will now oversee the operation to transfer crude from the 406,600-dwt floating storage and offloading unit Safer (built 1976) to the Nautica.