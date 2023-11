Belgian tanker giant Euronav has scrapped its dividend payment for the third quarter as it awaits a change of control following the Frontline-Compagnie Maritime Belge deal.

In October, its two main shareholders agreed to effectively split the company, with Fredriksen’s Frontline paying $2.35bn for 24 modern VLCCs and the CMB-controlling Saverys family buying the tycoon’s stake and committing to launching a takeover offer.