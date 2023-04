Brokers believe Greece’s Capital Ship Management has achieved a mammoth price for the sale of a modern aframax.

The Evangelos Marinakis-backed company has been linked to the disposal of the South Korean-built 113,000-dwt Aristoklis (built 2017).

The price for the scrubber-fitted unit has been put at $68.5m.

VesselValue assesses the tanker as worth $63m, up from $45m a year ago.

Capital Ship Management told TradeWinds it does not comment on sale-and-purchase transactions as a matter of policy.