Boosted by record profits and proceeds from the sale of its oldest ship, product tanker player d’Amico International Shipping (DIS) announced on Wednesday a $43.5m purchase from the stable of Greek owner Evangelos Marinakis.

DIS said it has agreed to buy the 50,100-dwt Amfitrion (built 2017), an MR2 that had been trading since its delivery with Marinakis’ Capital Maritime & Trading.