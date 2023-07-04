Emerging shipbroker Oil Brokerage has joined established industry players on the Baltic Exchange tanker panel as the first new member for two years.

The Baltic confirmed the appointment of the ambitious James McNicol-led operation after a period of assessment as the shipbroking arm of the London-headquartered oil market specialist continues to expand with new appointments.

The company joins nearly 30 other members of the tanker panel and is the first signed up since global shipbroking group Affinity joined in August 2021, said the Baltic.