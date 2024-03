For yet another week in March, energy majors and giant commodity traders are locking in large and modern crude carriers for several years at rates rarely seen in charter markets.

Clarksons’ latest report shows ExxonMobil agreed to pay $50,000 per day to employ Yasa Holdings’ 158,200-dwt suezmax Yasa Polaris (built 2022) for three years.

Managers at Istanbul-based Yasa declined to comment on the information, citing standard policy to not discuss commercial deals.