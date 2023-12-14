Fearnley Securities is initiating coverage on d’Amico International Shipping following the product tanker owner’s debt-cutting efforts.

It expects the Milan-listed company to shift its priorities to dividends and buybacks while giving the stock a buy rating and a €7.80 ($8.49) target price.

“While [d’Amico] has no firm dividend policy, they’ve initiated an opportunistic buyback programme for up to 15% of the share capital to be utilised alongside dividends,” analysts Fredrik Dybwad and Oystein Vaagen said.