US-listed KNOT Offshore Partners would rather keep hold of shuttle tankers coming off term deals.

Earnings from re-fixing the vessels in tightening markets will outstrip any profit from selling them and recycling capital — for now, chief executive Derek Lowe told an earnings call.

The company’s 59,000-dwt Dan Cisne (built 2011) and Dan Sabia (built 2012), and the 123,000-dwt Hilda Knutsen and Torill Knutsen (both built 2013) are all being marketed for new charters in Brazil or the North Sea.