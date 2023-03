VLCC rates nearly doubled this week on the back of “frenzied” activity in the market.

The Baltic Exchange's time charter equivalent assessment shot up from $36,600 per day on 3 March to over $70,400 per day on Friday after peaking at $71,200 per day on Thursday, with multiple brokers reporting a flurry of fixtures.

Shipbroker Fearnleys said the Atlantic market set the move, with multiple US Gulf Coast cargoes pushing rates on the route to China to above $11m.