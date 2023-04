Another day, another bunch of MR tanker sales as shipowners continue to cash in on rising asset values.

Brokers are linking an unknown United Arab Emirates owner to the purchase of Saudi Arabian state owner Bahri’s 49,000-dwt Bahri Iris (built 2005) for $17m.

The Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering-constructed product carrier has been operating in the Maersk MR pool and has now been renamed Pioneer.