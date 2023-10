John Fredriksen’s Frontline has clinched its deal to buy 24 modern VLCCs from Euronav as part of a transaction to sell its major holding in the Belgian company.

The Oslo-listed owner said on Monday the “integrated solution” is a way to end the “strategic and structural deadlock” in Euronav.

Euronav had said on Thursday it was in talks over a deal that also involved the other big shareholder, the Saverys family and its CMB shipping company.